Mercera G, Kooijmans R, Leijdesdorff S, Heynen E, van Amelsvoort T. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37818954
Youth are at elevated risk of becoming victims of sexual exploitation, which has a detrimental impact on their physical and psychological well-being. Understanding factors associated with sexual exploitation is key for prevention efforts and adequate and timely treatment. This systematic review sheds more light on this by providing an overview of both risk and protective factors for sexual exploitation in male and female youth from a cross-cultural perspective. In all, 65 studies were selected meeting the inclusion criteria: qualitative or quantitative peer-reviewed studies in English, Dutch, or German with findings on risk and protective factors associated with sexual exploitation in youth aged up to 24 years.
Language: en
child abuse; youth violence; cultural contexts; sexual abuse; prostitution/sex work