Abstract

Successful intimate partner violence (IPV) safety, advocacy, and intervention programs require recruitment and retention of persons of experience and commitment. To examine lived experiences of IPV advocates working in transitional shelter programs for women exiting IPV relationships, focus group discussions of 15 transitional housing and IPV shelter caseworkers were analyzed using the Colaizzi seven-step phenomenological method of analysis. Several themes emerged through the analysis, including historical, intergenerational pathways to IPV work and unity in sisterhood with IPV clients. The seven-step Colaizzi method is presented with examples of how each Colaizzi step yields an understanding of what motivates and sustains IPV caseworkers.

Language: en