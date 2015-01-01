Abstract

Benzodiazepines and z-hypnotics are detected in the majority of fatal overdose cases in Norway, often in combination with other drugs of abuse, and their concentrations in peripheral blood (PB) might be important to elucidate the cause of death. In some forensic autopsies, PB is however not available. The aim of the present study was to compare concentrations of benzodiazepines and z-hypnotics in five alternative matrices to assess whether these concentrations are comparable to concentrations in PB. A total of 109 forensic autopsy cases were included. PB, cardiac blood (CB), pericardial fluid (PF), psoas muscle (PM), lateral vastus muscle (LVM) and vitreous humor (VH) from each case were analyzed using ultra high performance liquid chromatography--tandem mass spectrometry. We were able to detect clonazepam, 7-aminoclonazepam, flunitrazepam, 7-aminoflunitrazepam, nitrazepam, 7-aminonitrazepam, diazepam, nordiazepam, oxazepam, alprazolam, midazolam, zopiclone and zolpidem in all the analyzed matrices. Concentrations measured in VH were generally much lower than those of PB for all compounds except zopiclone. 7-Amino metabolite concentrations were high compared to the parent compounds, although less so for the muscle samples. Concentrations of the parent nitrobenzodiazepines in muscles were higher than those in PB, but for the other compounds, concentrations in muscle showed good correspondence with PB. Both CB and PF were viable alternative matrices for PB, although a larger variation and a tendency for higher concentrations in PF were observed. This study shows that CB, PM, LVM and PF can give comparable concentrations to PB for benzodiazepines and z-hypnotics, while VH was less suitable. The concentrations in alternative matrices must, however, be interpreted carefully.

