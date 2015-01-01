SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Dell A, Morris A, Filtness A, Barnes J. Future Transp. 2023; 3(4): 1195-1208.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/futuretransp3040065

unavailable

To investigate differences in the safety behaviours of distracted and non-distracted pedestrians crossing roads, an unobtrusive observational study was conducted in Leicestershire, UK. Video recordings were taken of 1409 pedestrians crossing roads at controlled and uncontrolled crossing sites, both on a university campus and in urbanised town centre locations. On average, 42% of pedestrians were visibly distracted while crossing, and distracted pedestrians demonstrated significantly fewer safety behaviours than non-distracted pedestrians. They generally took longer to cross the road and made fewer looks towards the traffic environment, particularly at controlled crossings. Of all distraction activities, talking to another pedestrian had the most negative impact on safety behaviours. The findings highlight areas requiring further investigation, including distraction behaviours such as engaging with other pedestrians and supervising children. The results also identify that controlled crossings may benefit from targeted interventions to improve pedestrian safety.


distraction; observations; pedestrians; road safety; vulnerable road user

