Abstract

This paper presents a two-stage fuzzy-logic application based on the Mamdani inference method to classify the observed road traffic conditions. It was tested using real data extracted from the Padua-Venice motorway in Italy, which contains a dense monitoring network that provides continuous measurements of flow, occupancy, and speed. The data collected indicate that the traffic flow characteristics of the road network are highly perturbed in oversaturated conditions, suggesting that a fuzzy approach might be more convenient than a deterministic one. Furthermore, since drivers have a vague notion of the traffic state, the fuzzy method seems more appropriate than the deterministic one for providing drivers with qualitative information about current traffic conditions. In the proposed method, the traffic states are analysed for each road section by relating them to average speed values modelled with fuzzy rules. An application using real data was carried out in Simulink MATLAB. The empirical results show that the proposed study performs well in estimation and classification.

