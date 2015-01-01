Abstract

BACKGROUND: A substantial portion of autopsies involve fatalities resulting from violent incidents, and one significant contributor to such fatalities is violent asphyxiation.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the pattern of the asphyxial deaths among the forensic autopsies. Study Design: Cross sectional study. Settings: Department of Forensic Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College, Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir. Duration: June 2020 to December 2022.



METHODS: A total of 77 autopsies were classified as asphyxial cases. This data was extracted from forensic autopsy reports and was gathered using a predefined data collection sheet, with consent obtained from the close relatives of dead body. Collected was analyzed through SPSS version 21.



RESULTS: Among total autopsies asphyxial deaths were identified in 77(10.26%). There were 17 cases (22.07%) in the 1-12 years category, 16 cases (20.77%) in the 13-18 years category, 37 cases (48.05%) in the ≥19 and <60 years category, and 8 cases (10.38%) in the ≥60 years category. In urban areas, there were 41 cases (53.24%), and in rural areas, there were 36 cases (46.75%) of asphyxial deaths. Among males, drowning accounted for 88.37% of cases, hanging 46.15%, strangulation 66.66%, suffocation 42.85%, and throttling 60.0%. Among females, drowning was 11.62%, hanging 53.84%, strangulation 33.33%, suffocation 57.14%, and throttling 40.0%.



CONCLUSION: Males and young adults having in age range of 19 to 49 years are at a greater risk of becoming victims of fatal asphyxial incidents. Drowning emerged as the predominant asphyxiation mechanism in forensic autopsies, with hanging also accounting for a significant portion of asphyxial fatalities.

Language: en