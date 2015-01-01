Abstract

Issue addressed: To understand barriers to uptake of subsidised swimming lessons by children aged 3-6 years old ('preschool aged children'), including from priority populations, in New South Wales (NSW).



METHODS: A thematic analysis of 4191 qualitative responses from parents/carers of preschool aged children describing barriers that resulted in their child's non-participation in subsidised swimming lessons in the past 12 months was conducted. Data, including parent/carer sociodemographic variables, were collected through registrations for the NSW Government's First Lap voucher program.



RESULTS: Seven overarching barriers to participation were identified: (1) child's disability or health needs; (2) swimming lesson affordability; (3) family or personal circumstances; (4) lack of or poor availability of swimming lessons; (5) parent/carer availability, including to fulfil participation requirements; (6) COVID-19 and (7) deprioritisation of formal swimming lessons due to parent/carer perceptions relating to its importance. These may limit the uptake of swimming lessons in preschool aged children, particularly those who are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, living with a disability, from low socioeconomic families and living in regional and remote areas.



CONCLUSION: Structural barriers must be addressed to increase uptake of swimming lessons in preschool aged children, particularly in priority populations, to reduce drowning risk.



SO WHAT?: Evidence-based policy initiatives, with robust evaluation, should seek to address the availability and flexibility of swimming lessons, including for priority populations; complexities associated with supervision requirements; poor awareness of parents/carers of the importance of swimming for preschool aged children and the lack of continuity of swimming for children in out of home care.

Language: en