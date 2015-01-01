|
Citation
|
Drenten J, Gurrieri L, Huff AD, Barnhart M. Mark. Theo. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study explores how a platform enables social media influencers to promulgate a consumption ideology. We show how gun influencers, or "gunfluencers," use Instagram to link products, activities, and meanings to Second Amendment ideology--a gun-centric belief system in the United States colloquially known as "2A ideology." Through a qualitative study of 25 Instagram gunfluencers, we identify a process of curating a consumption ideology wherein social media influencers employ four curatorial tactics: glamourizing, demystifying, victimizing, and tribalizing.
Language: en