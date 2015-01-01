Abstract

This report describes age-adjusted drug overdose death rates involving cocaine.



In 2021, the U.S. age-adjusted drug overdose death rate involving cocaine was 7.3 deaths per 100,000 standard population. Rates were higher in HHS regions 1-5 (mostly areas east of the Mississippi River) and were lower in regions 6-10 (areas west of the Mississippi River). The highest rate was in Region 1 (14.8), which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The lowest rate was in Region 10 (2.3), which includes Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



* Deaths per 100,000 standard population. Age-adjusted drug overdose death rates were calculated using the direct method and the 2000 U.S. population. In 2021, the U.S. age-adjusted drug overdose death rate involving cocaine was 7.3 deaths per 100,000 standard population.



† Drug overdose deaths involving cocaine were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision underlying cause-of-death codes X40-X44, X60-X64, X85, and Y10-Y14 with a multiple cause-of-death code T40.5.



§ HHS regions; rates for regions 2 and 9 do not include the rates for any territories and associated states (Region 2 = New York and New Jersey; Region 9 = Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada). https://www.hhs. gov/about/agencies/iea/regional-offices/index.html

