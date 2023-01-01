Abstract

A number of studies now confirm that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased and exacerbated mental health problems in the general population. Previous quantitative studies have found similar effects on mental health symptoms among adults with histories of childhood adversity; however, qualitative research is needed to provide a more in-depth understanding of pandemic-related experiences among this vulnerable population. Using semistructured qualitative interviews, we explored perceptions of adults with histories of child maltreatment and neglect to better understand the overall impact of the pandemic on their mental health, reported changes in stress and alcohol use, and reported coping strategies during the first year of the pandemic (N = 40). Approximately half of participants reported that the pandemic had greatly (negatively) impacted their life, relationships, and well-being. Contributing stressors included being fearful of getting sick, navigating work changes, and experiencing economic and housing hardships, grief and loss, and social isolation. Fewer than half of the sample reported more stress (46%), whereas a third (33%) indicated no changes to stress, and 10% had reduced stress. The majority (80%) indicated no changes in their alcohol use. Most participants reported they used positive coping strategies during the pandemic. Three primary themes emerged related to participants' perceptions of getting through difficult times: seeking outside support, engaging in positive reframing, and drawing on internal strength and resources.



FINDINGS can guide prevention strategies that strengthen social support and foster resilience among vulnerable populations of adults with histories of childhood maltreatment.

