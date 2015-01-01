|
Holmes G, Clacy A, Hamilton A, Kolves K. Australas. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
37824290
OBJECTIVE: Long-term assessments of gatekeeper training (GKT) with multiple follow-ups are rare. Therefore, the aim of the current analysis is to examine 12-month follow-up outcomes of SafeTALK training in addition to the earlier analysis of pre-, post-, and 6-month follow-up.
suicide prevention; gatekeeper training; SafeTALK