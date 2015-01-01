Abstract

The incidence of fatal adverse drug reactions (ADRs) in hospitals varies widely and ADRs are often underreported. The impact of medical safety processes is not easily evaluated and although medical practice changes constantly, little is known about ADR trends. This study concentrated on the current incidence and properties of fatal ADRs occurring in a university hospital and compared the results with two previous studies performed in the same hospital. We investigated retrospectively all 1236 deaths that occurred during 2019 in the Helsinki University Hospital. All the cases were evaluated by a team of experts and the causality was assessed using the categories by World Health Organization and Uppsala monitoring centre. Suicides were excluded. Among death cases, we identified 65 certain or probable ADR cases (5.3%), representing 0.011% of all hospital admissions. Cytostatics and antithrombotics remained the largest drug classes, with neutropenia or sepsis and bleedings as the most common fatal ADRs. Compared to our earlier studies, warfarin caused less, and direct oral anticoagulants caused more fatal bleedings, reflecting the drug usage among the population. In contrast to earlier studies, contrast media and insulin did not cause any fatal ADRs, which may reflect an improvement in pharmacovigilance awareness among healthcare workers.

