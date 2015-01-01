|
Citation
|
Alhalaiqa F, Alfuqaha OA, Masa'Deh R, Khalifeh AH, Alsaraireh M, Manaa NS, Alkouri O, Al Omari O. Behav. Neurol. 2023; 2023: e9286562.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37822368
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study was aimed at testing the psychometric properties of the posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) checklist for the Diagnostic Statistical Manual version 5 (DSM-5) (PCL-5) among the Lebanese population and at identifying the prevalence of PTSD.
Language: en