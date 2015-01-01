Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality, ranging from passive suicidal thoughts to suicide attempt, is common in major depressive disorder (MDD). However, relatively little is known about patient, illness and treatment characteristics in those with co-occurring MDD and suicidality, including the timing of and factors associated with the offset, continuation or reemergence of suicidality. Here, we present the background, rationale, design and hypotheses of the Patient Characteristics, Validity of Clinical Diagnoses and Outcomes Associated with Suicidality in Inpatients with Symptoms of Depression (OASIS-D) study, an investigator-initiated, observational study, funded by Janssen-Cilag GmbH.



METHODS/RESULTS: OASIS-D is an eight-site, six-month, cohort study of patients aged 18-75 hospitalized with MDD. Divided into three sub-studies and patient populations (PPs), OASIS-D will (i) systematically characterize approximately 4500 consecutively hospitalized patients with any form of unipolar depressive episode (PP1), (ii) evaluate the validity of the clinical diagnosis of moderate or severe unipolar depressive episode with the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (M.I.N.I.) and present suicidality (at least passive suicidal thoughts) present ≥ 48 h after admission with the Sheehan-Suicide Tracking Scale (S-STS), assessing also predictors of the diagnostic concordance/discordance of MDD in around 500 inpatients (PP2), and (iii) characterize and prospectively follow for 6 months 315 inpatients with a research-verified moderate or severe unipolar depressive episode and at least passive suicidal thoughts ≥ 48 h after admission, evaluating treatment and illness/response patterns at baseline, hospital discharge, 3 and 6 months. Exploratory objectives will describe the association between the number of days with suicidality and utilization of outpatient and inpatient care services, and structured assessments of factors influencing the risk of self-injurious behavior without suicidal intent, and of continuous, intermittent or remitted suicidality during the 6-month observation period.



CONCLUSION: Despite their frequency and clinical relevance, relatively little is known about patient and treatment characteristics of individuals with MDD and suicidality, including factors moderating and mediating the outcome of both MDD and suicidality.



RESULTS of the OASIS-D study are hoped to improve the understanding of the frequency, correlates and 6-month naturalistic treatment and outcome trajectories of different levels of suicidality in hospitalized adults with MDD and suicidality. TRIAL REGISTRATION: NCT04404309 [ClinicalTrials.gov].

