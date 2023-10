Abstract

Vijayakumar L, Pathare S, Jain N, et al. Implementation of a comprehensive surveillance system for recording suicides and attempted suicides in rural India. BMJ Open 2020;10:e038636. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2020-038636



This article was previously published with an error.



In the second paragraph of Comparison of the ability of community surveillance in obtaining additional data (suicide and attempts) versus hospital and police records under the Results section 'Whereas, there was statistical evidence of a difference (p<0.01) between community surveillance and police records, and hospital records and police records.' has been corrected to 'Whereas, the further statistical difference between community surveillance and police records, and hospital records and police records could not be tested as there were zero cases recorded by police.'

