Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn injuries are a significant contributor to the burden of diseases. The management of burns at specialised burn centres has been shown to improve survival. However, in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) major burns are managed at non-specialised burn centres due to resource constraints. There is insufficient data on survival from treatment at non-specialised burn centres in LMICs. This study aimed to compare the outcomes of burns treatment between a specialised burn centre and five non-specialised centres.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study was conducted on patients aged 18 years or above from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021. Participants were selected from the admission register at the emergency department. All burns irrespective of the mechanism of injury or %TBSA were included. Data were entered into REDCap. Statistical analysis of outcomes such as positive blood culture, length of hospital stay (LOHS) and 90-day mortality between specialised burn versus non-specialised centres was performed. Furthermore, an analysis of risk factors for mortality was performed and survival data computed.



RESULTS: Of the 488 study participants, 36% were admitted to a specialised burn centre compared to 64% admitted to non-specialised centres. The demographic characteristics were similar between centres. Patients at the specialised burn centre compared to non-specialised centres had a significantly higher inhalation injury of 30.9% vs 7.7% (p < 0.001), > 10%TBSA at 83.4% vs 45.7% (p < 0.001), > 20%TBSA at 46.9% vs 16.6% (p < 0.001), and a median (IQR) ABSI score of 6 (5-7) vs 5 (4-6) (p < 0.0001). Furthermore, patients from specialised burn vs non-specialised centres had a longer median (IQR) time from injury to first burn excision at 7 (4-11) vs 5 (2-10) days, higher rate of burn sepsis 69% vs 35%, increased LOHS 17 (11-27) vs 12 (6-22) days, and 90-day mortality rates at 19.4% vs 6.4%. After adjusting for cofounding variables, survival data showed no difference between specialised burn and non-specialised centres (HR 1.8 95% CI 1.0-3.2, p = 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Although it appears that the survival of burn patients managed at non-specialised centres in a middle-income country is comparable to those managed at specialised burn centres, there is uncounted bias in our survival data. Hence, a change in practice is not advocated. However, due to resource constraint specialised burn centres in addition to managing major burns should provide training and support to the non-specialised centres.

