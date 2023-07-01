Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While some countries collect burn clinical data as part of nonspecific trauma datasets, others have developed burn registries allowing for benchmarking of outcome and quality-of-care data. The objectives of this project are to characterize the current state of burn clinical data collection and analysis in Canada, and to explore the interest of Canadian burn centers in contributing to a nation-wide burn registry.



METHODS: A 23-item mixed methods survey was created and delivered via REDCap® to burn directors of 22 burn centers across Canada. Quantitative items were analyzed by means of descriptive statistics, and thematic analysis was used to explore qualitative data.



RESULTS: Sixteen (72 %) complete survey responses were received. All respondent units collect burn clinical data. Data are largely collected for quality improvement (69 %) and clinical research (50 %) purposes. Half of the institutions did not analyze their data, and a majority (67 %) did not benchmark their data against other datasets. The majority of respondents (93 %) demonstrated interest in contributing to a Canada-wide burn registry.



CONCLUSION: Although all respondent units are currently collecting burn clinical data, there is an opportunity to improve data analysis, benchmarking, and knowledge translation. Most centers demonstrated interest in contributing to a novel Canadian burn registry.

Language: en