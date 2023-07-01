|
Citation
|
Gus E, Zhu J, Sathiyamoorthy T, Zuccaro J, Fish J. Burns 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37827939
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: While some countries collect burn clinical data as part of nonspecific trauma datasets, others have developed burn registries allowing for benchmarking of outcome and quality-of-care data. The objectives of this project are to characterize the current state of burn clinical data collection and analysis in Canada, and to explore the interest of Canadian burn centers in contributing to a nation-wide burn registry.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; Quality; Burn; Care; Database; Registry