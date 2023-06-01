Abstract

Post-mortem computed tomography (PMCT) imaging is gaining popularity and acceptance for use alongside forensic autopsies of children, predominantly to aid in the detection of traumatic injuries. Recent research on this topic has provided a breadth of new information regarding the appropriate usage, imaging guidance, and diagnostic accuracy for the identification of different paediatric pathologies. Additionally, advanced CT imaging techniques, such as PMCT angiography or ventilated PMCT, have been trialled, and post-mortem micro-CT is now being used in specialist centres for the assessment of subtle fractures in extracted bone specimens. Various image post-processing methods (e.g., three-dimensional printing from PMCT imaging data) are being used for the illustration of injuries in the medicolegal setting to a lay audience and provide another avenue for the future of forensic radiology research. In this review, the evidence-based principles and benefits of post-mortem imaging for forensic investigation in childhood deaths are presented, with a particular focus on PMCT and current practices. Variations in forensic imaging strategies around the world, published diagnostic accuracy rates, and expected normal post-mortem imaging findings are discussed, as well as potential future applications and research in this area.

