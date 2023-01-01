|
Citation
|
Wang MT, Del Toro J, Scanlon CL, McKellar SE. Dev. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37824225
|
Abstract
|
Despite numerous efforts to attenuate the Black-White discipline gap in U.S. schools, Black students are still suspended for minor infractions at a disproportionately higher rate than their White peers. Using a racially diverse sample (n = 1,515; M(age) = 12.7; 50% boys; 72% Black, 28% White), this 3-year longitudinal study examined whether student perceptions of school racial socialization practices (i.e., cultural socialization, promotion of cultural competence) were linked to a lower likelihood of receiving a suspension for a minor infraction through improved school climate perceptions and whether these links differed between Black and White students.
Language: en