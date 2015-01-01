Abstract

The role of traditional analysis methods in improving complex socio-technical system safety has reached a ceiling, and thus systems theory has been utilized to support the investigations and countermeasures for road traffic accidents. As two widely applied systems accident analysis models, STAMP (systems theoretic accident model and process) and HFACS (human factors analysis and classification system) have their own advantages in accident analysis and safety improvement. Therefore, this study develops a new hybrid systems method integrating STAMP and HFACS for road traffic accident (SH-RTA), which can adopt HFACS to enhance the identification and analysis ability of STAMP for human factors and employ control concepts and elements of STAMP to cement the characteristic of HFACS. To illustrate the applicability of the hybrid method, a case study of "9·22" major road traffic accident in China is thoroughly analyzed. Finally, preventive countermeasures and suggestions are presented.

Language: en