Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hydrocarbon-based products have many household and commercial uses and exposure to these substances is common. Severe clinical effects can occur if these products are ingested. This study investigated the characteristics and trends of hydrocarbon ingestions reported to United States Poison Centers.



METHODS: Data from the National Poison Data System were analyzed for cases of hydrocarbon ingestion among individuals < 20 years old reported to United States Poison Centers from January 1, 2000 through December 31, 2021.



RESULTS: There were 284,085 hydrocarbon ingestions reported during the 22-year study period in which a hydrocarbon was the first-ranked substance. Most of these cases occurred among children < 6 years old (83.2%), males (64.6%), at a residence (96.5%), were single-substance exposures (98.3%), and were managed on-site rather than in a health care facility (74.9%). However, 4.5% of cases were associated with a serious medical outcome, including 34 deaths. Thirty-two deaths were among children < 6 years old and most were associated with aspiration. Gasolines accounted for 24.6% of total cases, followed by lubricating oils and/or motor oils (19.9%), other types of hydrocarbons (14.9%), lamp oils (11.3%), and lighter fluids and/or naphtha (10.3%). The rate of hydrocarbon ingestions among United States youth < 20 years old decreased significantly (p < 0.0001) by 66.5% from 2000 to 2021. The greatest rate decrease was observed among lamp oils (- 78.4%, p < 0.0001), followed by gasolines (- 75.9%, p < 0.0001).



CONCLUSIONS: Although the rate of hydrocarbon ingestions decreased during the study period and most reported cases resulted in non-serious outcomes, the number of cases remains high with a non-trivial minority (4.5%) of cases associated with a serious medical outcome, including death. Most deaths were among children < 6 years old. This underscores the need to increase primary prevention efforts, especially for young children.

