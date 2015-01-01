Abstract

Healthcare ransomware attacks refer to a specific set of cyber-attacks perpetrated against healthcare institutions where malicious software infects the computer systems of a healthcare organization preventing members of the organization from accessing data unless a ransom is paid. This malware is often inadvertently introduced into systems because of intrusion methods such as phishing, where a user opens a file in a seemingly benign message giving the malware access. These attacks have the potential to significantly disrupt patient care, put patient safety at risk, and can prove extremely costly to healthcare institutions.

Language: en