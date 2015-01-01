SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kelly WH, Narvaez JRF, Hu J, Zhao JY, Pugh J, Panesar M, Guo WA. Injury 2023; 54(12): e111046.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.injury.2023.111046

37826882

Healthcare ransomware attacks refer to a specific set of cyber-attacks perpetrated against healthcare institutions where malicious software infects the computer systems of a healthcare organization preventing members of the organization from accessing data unless a ransom is paid. This malware is often inadvertently introduced into systems because of intrusion methods such as phishing, where a user opens a file in a seemingly benign message giving the malware access. These attacks have the potential to significantly disrupt patient care, put patient safety at risk, and can prove extremely costly to healthcare institutions.


