Abstract

BACKGROUND: Major trauma in older adults (MTOA) poses distinctive health and social care challenges, further underlined by the unique socioeconomic and geographical environment of Scotland. This study provides epidemiological trends of MTOA, to provide insight into areas where further evaluation and research are required.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Pseudonymised aggregated demographic, injury and outcome data from 2011 to 2020 were obtained from the Scottish Trauma Audit Group (STAG) Database, covering 28 hospitals across Scotland. Only individuals age ≥ 70 with an Injury Severity Score (ISS) > 15 were included.



RESULTS: There was an average of 216 annual cases of MTOA, with a 259 % rise in incidence from 2011 to 2020. This was predominantly driven by a rise in low velocity trauma (fall <2 m height; 287 % increase). The proportion of all major trauma attributable to those aged ≥70 rose from 18.5 % in 2011 to 34.6 % in 2020. Death censored median (IQR) acute hospital length of stay was 18 days (9-30). Overall, 30-day survival was 65.3 %, with no improvement seen between 2011 and 2020 (p = 0.50). Independent predictors of improved 30-day survival included Ages 70-79 & 80-89 [compared to reference ≥ 90] (OR 3.12; 95 %CI 2.24,4.31; p < 0.001 and OR 1.66; 95 %CI 1.21,2.29; p = 0.002 respectively), and Extremity injury (OR 1.89; 95 %CI 1.48,2.41; p < 0.001). Head injury (OR 0.72; 95 %CI 0.54,0.96; p = 0.027) and increasing ISS score (OR 0.88, 95 %CI 0.86,0.89; p < 0.001) were associated with lower likelihood of 30-day survival. A further model also including the admission ward (from eSTAG data November 2017 onwards) demonstrated an association with reduced 30-day survival with admission to General Surgery (OR 0.42; 95 %CI 0.19,0.93; p = 0.033), Intensive Care (OR 0.25; 95 %CI 0.10,0.60; p = 0.002) and Medical Specialities (OR 0.33; 95 %CI 0.15,0.73; p = 0.007) compared to the reference (Major Trauma). Exponential Smoothing predictions revealed a further potential 184 % rise in incidence of MTOA from 2021 to 2030 (3657 per 100,000 population at risk to 10,392 per 100,000 population at risk).



CONCLUSION: MTOA is likely to be a rising health care burden, requiring larger quantities of health and social care resource. Urgent preventative strategies are required to reduce low velocity trauma (standing height falls), as well as the high mortality and morbidity of MTOA.

Language: en