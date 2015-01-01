|
Kletecka-Pulker M, Doppler K, Völkl-Kernstock S, Fischer L, Eitenberger M, Mussner M, Klomfar S, Mora-Theuer EA, Grylli C, Atanasov AG, Greber-Platzer S. Int. J. Legal Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37828300
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: To improve the currently low conviction rate in cases of child abuse a forensic examination center for children and adolescents (FOKUS) was established in Vienna, Austria. Besides a state of the art treatment combined with forensic documentation, one of FOKUS' key goals is to identify potential areas for improvements within the process legal proceedings in cases of child abuse through constant scientific monitoring. The accompanying study at hand includes all patients referred to FOKUS within a two year timeframe (n = 233), monitoring their progression from first contact with the medical professionals from FOKUS to the end of criminal proceedings. A detailed analysis of case files was performed in those cases that were reported to the legal authorities by the clinicians of FOKUS (n = 87). Aim of the study is to investigate which factors contribute to the initiation of legal proceedings and a successful conviction.
Child abuse; Child maltreatment; Court files; Forensic examination centers; Legal proceedings