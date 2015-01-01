Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considering the importance of scorpions and recognizing the mechanisms of toxicity caused by their medically important species in Iran and adopting the best therapeutic approach based on these mechanisms, this study was performed by reviewing the clinical manifestations of scorpion stings.



METHODS: The research was conducted by searching for articles and researches in related websites (PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, Web of Science and CINAHL) and using domestic and international authoritative journals using the keywords of scorpion, clinical manifestations, in a review method. Finally, 104 qualified sources were selected and after reviewing and criticizing these studies, the author's point of view was presented.



RESULTS: Clinical manifestations of Scorpion sting toxicity vary due to the existence of two toxic classes of neurotoxins and cytotoxins or hemotoxins in these arthropods in Iran. The number and distribution of species with neurotoxic venom are higher than the scorpions with cytotoxic venom and are reported throughout Iran. Scorpions with cytotoxic venom are mostly widespread in south and southwest of Iran.



CONCLUSION: Treatment and prevention of scorpion stings in Iran and neighboring countries in the Middle East should be planned based on the mechanism of toxicity and the presence of toxic classes with neurotoxic or cytotoxic venoms.

