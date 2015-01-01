|
Dehghani R, Ghorbani A, Varzandeh M, Karami-Robati F. J. Arthropod. Borne Dis. 2023; 17(2): 105-119.
37822761
BACKGROUND: Considering the importance of scorpions and recognizing the mechanisms of toxicity caused by their medically important species in Iran and adopting the best therapeutic approach based on these mechanisms, this study was performed by reviewing the clinical manifestations of scorpion stings.
Poisoning; Iran; Mechanism; Hazardous; Scorpion envenomation