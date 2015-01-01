|
Chattopadhyay A, Kumar Sharma S, Vishwakarma D, Jungari S. J. Biosoc. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37823273
As the proportion of women being victims of spousal violence in India is higher than men, laws are usually framed to safeguard women. However, men who have experienced physical spousal violence are not unheard of. The study aims to provide the nationwide prevalence of physical violence against husbands and the risk factors for such violence, using large-scale nationally representative 'National Family Health Survey' (NFHS 4) data. The study used descriptive, bivariate, logistic, and multilevel regression models with a random intercept clustering within states and households to explain the physical violence against husband. Sample size for the analysis was 62,716 currently married women aged 15-49 years.
Language: en
India; gender; men; spousal violence; behaviour