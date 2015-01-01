|
Citation
Ross AJ, Handley ED, Toth SL, Cicchetti D. Merrill Palmer Q. 2023; 69(1): e2.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Wayne State University Press)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
37822455
PMCID
Abstract
Despite findings that developmental timing of maltreatment is a critical factor in predicting subsequent outcomes, children's developmental stage is understudied in maltreatment research. Moreover, childhood maltreatment is associated with the development of maladaptive peer relationships and psychopathology, with social cognition identified as a process underlying this risk. The current study utilizes structural equation modeling to examine the impact of developmental timing of maltreatment (i.e., infancy through preschool versus elementary and middle school years) on psychopathology via negative perceptions of peer relationships. Multi-informant methods were used to assess 680 socioeconomically disadvantaged children.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Developmental Psychopathology; Maltreatment Timing; Relationship Perceptions