SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ross AJ, Handley ED, Toth SL, Cicchetti D. Merrill Palmer Q. 2023; 69(1): e2.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Wayne State University Press)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37822455

PMCID

PMC10564383

Abstract

Despite findings that developmental timing of maltreatment is a critical factor in predicting subsequent outcomes, children's developmental stage is understudied in maltreatment research. Moreover, childhood maltreatment is associated with the development of maladaptive peer relationships and psychopathology, with social cognition identified as a process underlying this risk. The current study utilizes structural equation modeling to examine the impact of developmental timing of maltreatment (i.e., infancy through preschool versus elementary and middle school years) on psychopathology via negative perceptions of peer relationships. Multi-informant methods were used to assess 680 socioeconomically disadvantaged children.

RESULTS did not support differential effects of early versus later maltreatment on children's internalizing symptomatology or disruptive behavior, but indicated that chronic maltreatment, relative to episodic maltreatment, has more severe consequences for children's internalizing symptomatology.

RESULTS further support the mediating role of children's perceptions of relationships in the effect of maltreatment on negative developmental outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Developmental Psychopathology; Maltreatment Timing; Relationship Perceptions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print