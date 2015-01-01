|
Citation
|
Austin AE, Shanahan M, Frank M, Reyes HLMN, Ammerman A, Short NA. Prev. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37827207
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Food insecurity is associated with an increased likelihood of interpersonal violence. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest program addressing food insecurity in the U.S. States can eliminate the asset test and/or increase the income limit for SNAP eligibility, expanding the number of households receiving assistance. We examined the association of state elimination of the asset test and increases in the income limit with rates of interpersonal violence, including intimate partner violence (IPV), other relationship violence (violence by a parent, friend, etc.), and stranger violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Food insecurity; Family stress model; Interpersonal violence; Relationship violence; Supplemental nutrition assistance program