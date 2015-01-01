Abstract

Cannabis, the most prevalent drug in Latin America, has long been associated with the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, known for its cultivation and distribution. Despite increasing global acceptance, cannabis use remains stigmatized in Mexican society, driven by perceptions of it as a highly psychoactive and addictive substance lacking medicinal or industrial value. This study investigates the impact of scientific information on societal perceptions of cannabis in Sinaloa. A large convenience sample of 3162 individuals from Sinaloa participated in this research, responding to a questionnaire on cannabis consumption and attitudes. Participants were then subjected to an intervention consisting of an informative briefing based on the documents "Using Evidence to Talk About Cannabis" and "State of the Evidence: cannabis use and regulation" by the International Centre for Science in Drug Policy. After the intervention, participants' attitudes were immediately reevaluated through the same questionnaire, allowing for a comparison of pre- and post-intervention responses. The results indicate that the intervention (providing scientific information) significantly influenced attitudes toward cannabis, with education and age playing prominent roles in its effectiveness. Notably, the intervention fostered more positive or more neutral attitudes, potentially reducing stigma and promoting a better-informed perspective on cannabis. This study highlights the pivotal role of evidence in shaping informed citizens' views, while underscoring the importance of countering misinformation for societal progress. These findings have significant implications for forthcoming cannabis policy modifications in Mexico, emphasizing the necessity of engaging knowledgeable individuals in policy decisions to address the violence and inequalities associated with the illicit drug trade, particularly in Sinaloa.

Language: en