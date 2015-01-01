Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dog bites continue to be a serious public health issue due to their association with the transmission of rabies virus. In Kenya, there are no studies estimating dog-bite incidence. Annual mortalities resulting from dog-mediated rabies are estimated at 523 (95% confidence interval 134-1100). The main objective of this study was to assess major risk factors associated with dog bites in Kitui South subcounty, Kenya, between 2017 and 2021.



METHODS: We recruited 387 dog-bite patients (cases) and 387 non-bite patients (controls) for the case-control study from the Mutomo Mission Hospital and the Ikutha Level 4 Hospital records. Multivariable logistic regression analysis evaluated the association between risk factors and dog-bite cases. In the final model, pairwise interactions among variables were evaluated. The model fit was evaluated using receiver operating characteristics and area under the curve.



RESULTS: The study found that the dog-bite incidence was highest in Kanziko ward in Kitui South subcounty. Fifty-one percent (108 bites) of dog-bite victims were children under 15 years of age, with 53% (N = 68) being men and 36% (N = 77) being bitten on the limbs. Dog bites mostly (44%, N = 93) occurred between October and December (short rainy season). Age group and season were identified as the most significant variables for high dog-bite incidence in Kitui South subcounty.



CONCLUSIONS: Promotion of responsible dog ownership and reinforcement of dog control policies may prove more effective in reducing dog-bite injuries in Kitui South subcounty.

Language: en