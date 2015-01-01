Abstract

Family violence is a critical public health problem in Latin America. In Peru, family violence continues to be difficult to detect and prevent, with child-to-parent violence (CPV) arising as a key issue. This study aimed to do a psychometric adaptation of a brief scale of evaluation of CPV and intrafamily violence in a sample of Peruvian adolescents. Our study analyzed internal structure, internal consistency (with depression, family satisfaction, and anxiety), convergent validity, and measurement invariance. The study population included 570 adolescents living with both parents (50.2% women). Adequate goodness-of-fit indices were found for the full version of CPV and intrafamily violence of nine items (CFI = 0.991; RMSEA = 0.053) and the version with only CPV of six items (CFI = 0.995; RMSEA = 0.074). The latent correlations between CPV with depressive symptoms and anxiety symptoms were greater than 0.40. Our study found that the full version of CPV and intrafamily violence (nine items) and the CPV-only version (six items) were invariant by sex. Reliability was adequate in all cases (ω > 0.70). The scale presents evidence of validity and reliability in Peruvian adolescents. It is suitable for epidemiological research on family violence.

