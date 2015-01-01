|
Citation
Koning A, van Meeteren M. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37827581
Abstract
European governments encourage their citizens to report signals of child sexual exploitation while traveling abroad. To better understand what inhibits their reporting behavior, this study examines travelers' intent to report signals of sexual exploitation of children in the context of travel and tourism (SECTT). Building on scholarship on crime reporting behavior and (indirect) bystander intervention, travelers from five European countries were surveyed about barriers influencing their reporting decision.
Keywords
child abuse; reporting; bystander intervention; sexual exploitation; third party