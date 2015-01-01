SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Koning A, van Meeteren M. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2022-0076

PMID

37827581

Abstract

European governments encourage their citizens to report signals of child sexual exploitation while traveling abroad. To better understand what inhibits their reporting behavior, this study examines travelers' intent to report signals of sexual exploitation of children in the context of travel and tourism (SECTT). Building on scholarship on crime reporting behavior and (indirect) bystander intervention, travelers from five European countries were surveyed about barriers influencing their reporting decision.

RESULTS indicate that barriers related to the interpretation of the situation and cost-benefit reasoning inhibit intent to report. Awareness of the phenomenon and intervention decreases the perceived barriers and positively impact the intents to report. Previous experience with observing signals of SECTT is associated with a lower intent to report. Explanations for this unexpected finding and recommendations for practitioners are explored.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; reporting; bystander intervention; sexual exploitation; third party

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print