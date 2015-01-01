Abstract

Infertility is a multifaceted problem that can cause significant impairments with emotional, social, and psychological consequences, including problems in the marital relationship. This study aimed to mediate the role of relational aggression in the association between infertility stigma and marital relationship distress in infertile women. The research method was descriptive and path analysis. The statistical population of the study consisted of all infertile women who were referred to infertility centers and obstetrics and gynecology medical centers in Tehran in 2021 (July to October), and due to lack of full access to them, 300 people were selected by available sampling method who participated in the research through an online questionnaire. Data were collected using the Marital Self-Reporting Questionnaire, Infertility Stigma, and Relational Aggression Questionnaire. Data analysis was performed using structural equation modeling. The results showed that the causal model of the relationship between infertility stigma, relational aggression, and marital relationship distress in infertile women was confirmed based on different fitting indices. Infertility stigma and associated aggression directly affect the marital turmoil of infertile women. On the other hand, infertility stigma indirectly affects infertile women's marital distress through relational aggression (P < .05). Therefore, the infertility stigma and relational aggression play an important role in marital distress in infertile women, and targeting these two components in psychological therapies can effectively reduce marital chaos.

Language: en