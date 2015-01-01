Abstract

Urban resilience assessment is crucial to guarantee the safe and stable operation of our cities. Looking at the whole process of emergencies from the occurrence, development, causing disaster losses to taking emergency response measures, we combine the danger of urban accident and disaster, the capacity of disaster-bearing carriers, and the emergency management capacity as the influencing factors. Taking Beijing as an example, considering the completeness of the relevant indicators and the difficulty of obtaining data, TOPSIS is used to construct a multi-factor comprehensive assessment model of urban safety resilience; At the same time, the important factors constraining the improvement of safety resilience are further analyzed by using the obstacle degree model. The results show that: among the 16 districts in Beijing, Chaoyang and Haidian districts have the highest level of safety resilience; the level of the degree of disaster tolerance among the multi-factors has the greatest impact on the level of urban safety resilience in Beijing; and the multifactorial comprehensive assessment model of urban resilience is able to reflect the urban resilience distribution, discover the weaknesses that exist in the development of urban safety and provide decision-making aids for the relevant city managers to carry out urban resilience construction.

