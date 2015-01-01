Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the article is to present the necessity of the development and scope of the main objectives of drowning prevention strategies using the examples of the United Kingdom (England, Wales and Scotland) and Ireland.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: The analysis refers to two case studies - drowning prevention efforts in the UK (England, Wales and Scotland) and Ireland. Available documents were reviewed and analyzed. The article is of a review nature.



FINDINGS: The author conducted a case study and pointed out the importance of developing policy documents in each country. She found that the basis of drowning prevention in selected countries can be regulated by a national drowning prevention strategy created based on the recommendations and specifics of the society and water area. It can be a key document influencing the development of detailed procedures to minimize drownings. Practical Implications: The conducted research indicates that the development of strategic documents in the analyzed countries is the starting point for comprehensive prevention of the number of drownings. This document should be a strategy that includes a detailed and reliable analysis of the baseline situation made on the basis of accurate data on drownings and the effectiveness and coverage of existing prevention programs.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: The article presents the results of own case study research. The issue presented has not previously been addressed in discussions published internationally.

