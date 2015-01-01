Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this article is to explore the roles, responsibilities, actions, intricacies, and tools used by street managers. It defines this profession and its importance in urban changes and development. In the author's country and across Central and Eastern Europe, cities undergo intense revitalisation efforts, involving reconstruction of facilities, streets, and areas, tied to European funds and local resources. This renews the old urban fabric, corrects past errors, and addresses political challenges. Street managers are a novelty for urban dwellers and can drive comprehensive city changes.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: The article was designed in a classical manner. A literature review was conducted to assess the popularity and scope of the topics discussed in the text, specifically addressing the issues of streets in the context of New Urbanism. This action aimed to place the content within a theoretical framework and definitions. Based on the literature review and case studies from newspaper articles, the scope of duties of street managers was outlined, with more emphasis placed on the role of the manager in the urban space revitalisation process.



FINDINGS: The outcome of the article is to introduce and specify the responsibilities of street managers, determine their objectives and the challenges they face, and assess the effectiveness and rationale for hiring or appointing such a position. Practical Implications: The article can help urban institutions responsible for processes of space management, placemaking, struggling with efforts to revitalise, change the function of streets or other spaces.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: The role and importance of street managers in relation to the social and economic regeneration processes of streets, neighbourhoods, cities is still little understood, especially in countries that have undergone political transformation and are beginning to implement the ideas of New Urbanism and governance.

