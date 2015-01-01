|
PURPOSE: The aim of this article is to explore the roles, responsibilities, actions, intricacies, and tools used by street managers. It defines this profession and its importance in urban changes and development. In the author's country and across Central and Eastern Europe, cities undergo intense revitalisation efforts, involving reconstruction of facilities, streets, and areas, tied to European funds and local resources. This renews the old urban fabric, corrects past errors, and addresses political challenges. Street managers are a novelty for urban dwellers and can drive comprehensive city changes.
