Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this paper is to comprehensively show how the presence and characteristics of high-rise buildings in urban environments influence the incidence and patterns of different types of crimes, including property crimes, violent crimes, and how it effects the quality of life.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: The article is a review nature. It adopts a literature review which uses mixed-methods research design, combining both quantitative and qualitative approaches to provide a comprehensive understanding of the influence of high-rise buildings on crime in urban environments.



FINDINGS: This article shows: the role of architectural design of high-rise buildings in crime dynamics; Residents living in high-rise buildings expressed a heightened fear of crime, which impacted their quality of life; These offenses, while less severe, contributed to residents' perceptions of disorder and decreased well-being; Positive community engagement and social programs within high-rise building communities were associated with lower crime rates and enhanced safety perceptions. Residents who felt connected to their neighbors and engaged in collective activities reported a greater sense of security; Urban planning strategies, such as Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles and mixed land use, were found to be effective in reducing crime and fostering safer high-rise environments. Well-lit common areas, security cameras, and access control systems were associated with lower crime rates. Practical Implications: The practical implications of this study are significant for urban planners, policymakers, and residents in high-rise building areas. The findings underscore the importance of designing and maintaining high-rise environments with a focus on crime prevention, including the implementation of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles. Additionally, fostering community engagement and social programs can play a pivotal role in enhancing safety perceptions and reducing crime, ultimately improving the quality of life for high-rise residents.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: This paper highlights the impact of architectural design, community engagement, and urban planning strategies on crime rates and residents' quality of life, it offers actionable insights for policymakers and urban planners aiming to create safer and more livable high-rise communities.

