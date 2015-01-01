Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of the article is to present the possibilities of identifying model solutions for drowning prevention strategies.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH: Critical analysis of the literature. Analysis of a model solution in Norway and comparison with Polish conditions.



FINDINGS: This article examines the phenomena that are occurring in terms of water safety ordnance on the example of Norway. Attention is given to strategic model solutions. Practical Implications: The conducted research indicates that it is important that education in swimming lessons and water safety in the broadest sense be carried out in a comprehensive manner from an early age. Solutions have been proposed that can serve as a model.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE: The article presents the results of own desk research. The issue presented has not previously been addressed in discussions published internationally.

Language: en