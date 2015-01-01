Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to assess the change in cervical spine (c-spine) immobilization frequency in trauma patients over time. We hypothesize that the frequency of unnecessary c-spine immobilization has decreased.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of adult trauma patients transported to our ACS verified Level 1 trauma center from January 1, 2014, to December 31, 2021, was performed. EMS documentation was manually reviewed to record prehospital physiology and the application of a prehospital c-collar. C-spine injuries were defined as cervical vertebral fractures and/or spinal cord injuries. Univariate and year-by-year trend analyses were used to assess changes in c-spine injury and immobilization frequency.



RESULTS: Among 2,906 patients meeting inclusion criteria, 12% sustained c-spine injuries, while 88% did not. Patients with c-spine injuries were more likely to experience blunt trauma (95% vs. 68%, p<0.001), were older (46 vs. 41, p<0.001), and had higher ISS (31 vs. 18, p<0.001). They also exhibited lower initial systolic blood pressures (108 vs. 119, p<0.001), lower heart rates (92 vs. 97, p<0.05), and lower GCS scores (9 vs. 11, p<0.001). In blunt trauma, c-collars were applied to 83% of patients with c-spine injuries and 75% without; for penetrating trauma, c-collars were applied to 50% of patients with c-spine injuries and only 8% without. Among penetrating trauma patients with c-spine injury, all patients either arrived quadriplegic or did not require emergent neurosurgical intervention. The proportion of patients receiving a c-collar decreased in both blunt and penetrating traumas from 2014 to 2021 (blunt: 82% in 2014 to 68% in 2021; penetrating: 24% in 2014 to 6% in 2021).



CONCLUSION: Unnecessary c-spine stabilization has decreased from 2014 to 2021. However, c-collars are still being applied to patients who do not need them, both in blunt and penetrating trauma cases, while not being applied to patients who would benefit from them.

