Abstract

Pedestrians walking along the road's edge are more exposed and vulnerable than those on designated crosswalks. Often, they remain oblivious to the imminent perils of potential collisions with vehicles, making crashes involving these pedestrians relatively unique compared to others. While previous research has recognized that the surrounding lighting conditions influence traffic crashes, the effect of different lighting conditions on walking-along-the-road pedestrian injury severity outcomes remains unexplored. This study examines the variations in the impact of risk factors on walking-along-the-road pedestrian-involved crash injury severity across various lighting conditions. Preliminary stability tests on the walking-along-the-road pedestrian-involved crash data obtained from Ghana revealed that the effect of most risk factors on injury severity outcomes is likely to differ under each lighting condition, warranting the estimation of separate models for each lighting condition. Thus, the data were grouped based on the lighting conditions, and different models were estimated employing the random parameter logit model with heterogeneity in the means approach to capture different levels of unobserved heterogeneity in the crash data. From the results, heavy vehicles, shoulder presence, and aged drivers were found to cause fatal pedestrian walking-along-the-road severity outcomes during daylight conditions, indicators for male pedestrians and speeding were identified to have stronger associations with fatalities on roads with no light at night, and crashes occurring on Tuesdays and Wednesdays were likely to be severe on lit roads at night. From the marginal effect estimates, although some explanatory variables showed consistent effects across various lighting conditions in pedestrian walking-along-the-road crashes, such as pedestrians aged < 25 years and between 25 and 44 years exhibited significant variations in their impact across different lighting conditions, supporting the finding that the effect of risk factors are unstable. Further, the out-of-sample simulations underscored the shifts in factor effects between different lighting conditions, highlighting that enhancing visibility could play a pivotal role in significantly reducing fatalities associated with pedestrians walking along the road. Targeted engineering, education, and enforcement countermeasures are proposed from the interesting insights drawn to improve pedestrian safety locally and internationally.

