Abstract

Osteosarcopenic individuals have poor muscle function and increased bone fragility, which results in a severe detriment to health outcomes. Hence, there is a necessity to discover easily accessible factors associated with osteosarcopenia to develop timely interventions. This study aimed to determine new sensitive balance and/or gait variables that are associated with osteosarcopenia in a population of older people with a history of falls and/or fractures. In a cross-sectional cohort study, 306 men and women aged ≥65 years completed a series of questionnaires, clinical assessments and muscle strength and function tests. Subsequently, participants were separated into osteopenia, osteoporosis and osteosarcopenia, groups for comparison and further analysis. Osteosarcopenia performed worse than osteopenia and osteoporosis in grip strength, gait speed, physical function scores and in multiple gait and balance indices (p<0.001). During posturography testing, there were larger elliptical areas with eyes open (p = 0.003), and eyes closed (p = 0.043) and increased sway velocity on a firm platform (p = 0.007) in the osteosarcopenia group, compared to osteoporosis. Limits of stability and eyes open ellipse area significantly contributed to the multivariable model (p = 0.029 and p = 0.038, respectively), suggesting that these balance parameters, along with grip strength, may be useful in identifying older adults with osteosarcopenia from those with only osteopenia/osteoporosis. Older adults with osteosarcopenia and a history of falls and/or fractures demonstrated inferior strength, function, and gait characteristics. This study identified indices of balance that were sensitive discriminators for osteosarcopenia and could be easily implemented into routine assessment.

