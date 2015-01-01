Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dual-task training has been a popular intervention for individuals with balance impairments. However, the effects of dual-task training on chronic ankle instability (CAI) have not been comprehensively analyzed and reliable clinical evidence is scarce. The purpose of this systematic review and meta-analysis is to evaluate the effectiveness of dual-task training on postural stability and functional ability in individuals with CAI.



METHODS: PubMed, Web of Science, EBSCO, Cochrane Library, Physiotherapy Evidence Database (PEDro), and China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) were researched from inception to November 2022. This study was conducted by the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Two reviewers assessed the studies for inclusion and extracted data. The Cochrane Risk of Bias list was used to assess the risk of bias in included studies. Mean differences (MD) with a 95% confidence interval (CI) were calculated with the RevMan 5.3 software.



RESULTS: A total of 7 randomized controlled trials with 192 CAI met the inclusion criteria. The meta-analysis results showed that compared with the control group, dual-task training significantly improved the Y-balance test (MD = 1.60, 95% CI: -0.00 to 3.21, P = 0.050) and reduced COP-area (MD = - 0.94, 95% CI: -1.62 to - 0.26, P = 0.007) in individuals with CAI. However, there is no significant difference between dual-task training and the control group on COP-velocity (MD = - 0.26, 95% CI: -0.70 to 0.17, P = 0.240), hop test (MD = - 0.20, 95% CI: -0.66 to 0.26, P = 0.386) and BESS (MD = - 1.24, 95% CI: -2.95 to 0.48, P = 0.157) in individuals with CAI.



CONCLUSION: This meta-analysis showed that dual-task training may be effective in improving static and dynamic postural stability. However, more high-quality randomized controlled trials are needed to verify the short and long-term effectiveness of dual-task training on CAI.

Language: en