Citation
Klinner C, Glozier N, Yeung M, Conn K, Milton A. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e745.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37833680
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Australian rural and regional communities are marked by geographic isolation and increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters such as drought, bushfires and floods. These circumstances strain the mental health of their inhabitants and jeopardise the healthy mental and emotional development of their adolescent populations. Professional mental health care in these communities is often inconsistent and un-coordinated. While substantial research has examined the barriers of young people's mental health and help-seeking behaviours in these communities, there is a lack of research exploring what adolescents in rural and regional areas view as facilitators to their mental health and to seeking help when it is needed. This study aims to establish an in-depth understanding of those young people's experiences and needs regarding mental health, what facilitates their help-seeking, and what kind of mental health education and support they want and find useful.
Language: en
Keywords
High school students; Qualitative research; Help-seeking; Mental health education and support; Rural and regional Australia; Youth mental health