Abstract

BACKGROUND: Subjective memory impairment (SMI) is common in older people. The aim of this study was to investigate the factors influencing SMI among older people in China, with specific focus on the interaction effect of midday napping duration and depressive symptoms on the risk of SMI.



METHODS: Using a dataset representative of the Chinese population from a longitudinal study of health and retirement in China, subjects with SMI were screened using the question "how do you feel about your memory now?" and the Mini-Mental State Examination. A logistic regression model was applied to explore the factors affecting SMI. Additive and multiplicative models were used to analyze the interaction effect of midday napping duration and depressive symptoms on the risk of SMI.



RESULTS: We enrolled 8,254 subjects included and the incidence of SMI was 63.9%. Depressive symptoms, nap time, and physical activity were influencing factors of SMI. Midday napping duration and depressive symptoms had positive additive interaction effects on the risk of SMI. When extended-length naps and depressive symptoms coexisted, the risk of SMI was 1.06 times greater than that for either alone (RERI, relative excess risk due to interaction = 0.27, 95% CI = 0.07-0.43; AP, attributable proportion = 0.14, 95% CI = 0.01-0.23; S, synergy index = 1.06, 95% CI = 0.57-1.62). When short naps and depressive symptoms coexisted, the risk of SMI was 1.2 times higher than that for either alone (RERI = 0.12, 95% CI=-0.14-0.39; AP = 0.13, 95% CI=-0.07-0.22; S = 1.20, 95% CI = 0.79-1.82). LIMITATIONS: Since this was a cross-sectional study, the cause-and-effect relationships between the associated variables cannot be inferred.



CONCLUSIONS: The interaction effect that exists between nap time and depressive symptoms in older people is important for the identification and early intervention of people at risk for SMI.

