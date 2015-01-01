Abstract

The aid charity Médecins Sans Frontières has called for an end to the "indiscriminate violence and collective punishment" as hostilities continue between Israel and Gaza, and hospitals in Gaza face blackouts and medical supply shortages.



On 7 October the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel, firing rockets, raiding Israeli towns and army bases, and taking hostages, including civilians.1 In response the Israeli government began launching airstrikes on Gaza and has cut off supplies of food, water, and electricity. Israel said it has dropped 6000 bombs on Gaza since the attack.2



The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on 12 October that "heavy Israeli bombardments, from the air, sea and land, have continued almost uninterrupted [across Gaza]. Multiple residential buildings in densely populated areas have been targeted and destroyed during the past 24 hours."



The UN said that Palestinian armed groups in Gaza have "continued their indiscriminate rocket firing towards Israeli population centres, albeit with lesser intensity than in previous days."3 Thousands of Israelis and …

