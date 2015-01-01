Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although many programmes have been developed to address elder mistreatment, high-quality, rigorous evaluations to assess their impact are lacking. This is partly due to challenges in conducting programme evaluation for such a complex phenomenon. We describe here the development of a protocol to mitigate these challenges and rigorously evaluate a first-of-its-kind emergency department/hospital-based elder mistreatment intervention, the Vulnerable Elder Protection Team (VEPT).



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: We used a multistep process to develop an evaluation protocol for VEPT: (1) creation of a logic model to describe programme activities and relevant short-term and long-term outcomes, (2) operationalisation of these outcome measures, (3) development of a combined outcome and (4) design of a protocol using telephone follow-up at multiple time points to obtain information about older adults served by VEPT. This protocol, which is informing an ongoing evaluation of VEPT, may help researchers and health system leaders design evaluations for similar elder mistreatment programmes. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: This project has been reviewed and approved by the Weill Cornell Medicine Institutional Review Board, protocol #20-02021422. We aim to disseminate our results in peer-reviewed journals at national and international conferences and among interested patient groups and the public.

Language: en