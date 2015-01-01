Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Elite youth football [soccer] players miss out on a large part of seasonal training due to injury. Limited research suggests an association between external and internal training load (TL) and injury incidence in elite youth football. This study analysed external and internal TL variables and their association with injury incidence in a group of male elite youth football players over four seasons.



METHODS: Measures of external and internal TL and injury incidence of 56 male elite youth football players (age 17-19 years) were collected throughout four seasons. Heart rate, session rating of perceived exertion andGlobal Positioning System (GPS) variables were analysed. Individual players' TL during the 30 days leading up to injury was compared with 30-day injury-free control periods. Change in TL through the periods was also analysed.



RESULTS: Eighty-five injuries were included for analysis, showing that for most TL variables, the average levels were significantly lower during the period leading up to injury. Significant increases for the majority of TL variables were also found during the periods leading up to injury, while the control periods did not show any significant change.



CONCLUSION: A lower and/or increasing average TL volume over 30 days might increase the risk of injury in male elite youth football players. Avoiding long-term drops in TL and balance increases in TL might be beneficial to reduce injury risk.

Language: en