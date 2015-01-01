Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a major public health issue worldwide, with a high prevalence and extensive human and financial costs. Implementing prevention programs is complex, requiring not only evidence-based practices and high ethical standards, but also close collaboration with local governments and non-governmental organizations. In order to guide and support all stakeholders necessary to achieve large-scale prevention (e.g., politicians, decision-makers, in-field professionals), it is essential to establish international benchmarks for the prevention of sexual violence.



OBJECTIVE: The main goal of this collaborative study was to conduct a systematic review of the frameworks adopted by WHO, UN Women, UNESCO, and UNICEF to help prevent sexual violence worldwide, according to the PRISMA methodology. A secondary objective was to highlight the levels of prevention and determinants of health targeted by these organizations.



RESULTS: Overall, 1008 references were identified, of which 50 met the inclusion criteria. All international guidelines were limited to primary or tertiary prevention, and they were not specifically dedicated to sexual violence. In addition, each organization had developed idiosyncratic prevention strategies. Common primary prevention determinants of health were still found across organizations, including education, socio-economic inequalities, and life skills training. Tertiary prevention was poorly developed and polarized between victims and perpetrators. Secondary prevention was never addressed, however, despite the effectiveness of approaches such as helplines for people sexually attracted to children.



DISCUSSION: Given these results, an international French-speaking consortium of professional teams, all involved in the secondary prevention of sexual violence, was recently formed with a ratified charter presented here.

