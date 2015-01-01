|
Citation
|
Miele C, Maquigneau A, Joyal CC, Bertsch I, Gangi O, Gonthier H, Rawlinson C, Vigourt-Oudart S, Symphorien E, Heasman A, LeTourneau E, Moncany AH, Lacambre M. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 146: e106497.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37832246
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence is a major public health issue worldwide, with a high prevalence and extensive human and financial costs. Implementing prevention programs is complex, requiring not only evidence-based practices and high ethical standards, but also close collaboration with local governments and non-governmental organizations. In order to guide and support all stakeholders necessary to achieve large-scale prevention (e.g., politicians, decision-makers, in-field professionals), it is essential to establish international benchmarks for the prevention of sexual violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Guidelines; Sexual violence; Child sexual abuse; International coalition; Pedophilia; Secondary prevention