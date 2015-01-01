|
Citation
Cadorna G, Vera San Juan N, Staples H, Johnson S, Appleton R. Child Adolesc. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37828704
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There has been an increase in children and young people attending emergency departments for mental health reasons, including self-harm. Patients often report having poor experiences when attending emergency departments for mental health support. However, there has yet to be a review exploring the experiences of young people. Our aim in this study was to synthesise qualitative literature on young people's experiences of going to emergency departments for mental health support.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; qualitative research; suicidal ideation; young adult; Emergency service; self-injurious behaviour; hospital